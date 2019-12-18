Harry Styles Blames It On The 'Juice' With New Lizzo Cover

(Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images)

It's time to put Fine Line on pause, folks. Harry Styles just returned to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge today (December 18) for the first time since 2017, and in addition to playing two songs from his newly released album, the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner also came through with a Christmas tune and a Lizzo cover.

Styles began his stellar performance with "Adore You," the most recent single from Fine Line, before moving on to the first single of this new era, "Lights Up." And despite struggling with a cough throughout, Styles still managed to crush his performance and sing two more songs as well, starting with an unexpected cover of Lizzo's "Juice" that set the internet ablaze early this morning.

Based on the overwhelmingly positive response on Twitter, fans really enjoyed hearing Styles sing some of the track's most iconic lyrics, from "I'm like chardonnay, get better over time" to "I be drippin' so much sauce / Got a bitch lookin' like ragù," among others. It's also likely that Styles's diehard fans would agree that he's a "whole damn meal," so really, the song couldn't be a better fit.

Fans on Twitter aren't the only ones swooning over Styles's BBC Radio 1 appearance. When the former One Direction star spoke about the "Truth Hurts" singer, calling her "amazing," "exciting," and "exactly what you want an artist to be," Lizzo hopped on social media to say what we were all thinking:

Although his version "Juice" was certainly a showstopper, Styles's four-song set didn't end there. Next, he brought the Christmas cheer with a cover of Paul McCartney's effervescently bouncy "Wonderful Christmastime," and if you weren't in the holiday spirit already, this cover will do it.

Once you've heard the entirety of Styles's Live Lounge performance right here, don't stop. The singer was also just a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he pranked the pizza delivery guy. And if there's any additional Harry Styles content you watch this week (aside from his Lizzo performance, of course), let it be that.