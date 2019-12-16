Chance The Rapper Cancels The Big Tour But Promises A 'Stronger And Better' 2020

( Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He originally postponed it in September after the birth of his second daughter

It looks like Chance The Rapper isn't going to be going on tour in 2020.

The rapper announced on Instagram that his forthcoming trek, The Big Tour, is officially off the books. "I know it sucks and it's been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it's for the best," he wrote in a post. "I'm gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date."

The Big Tour had already been postponed in September following the birth of his second daughter. Realizing how sucky this must be for fans, he offered a sincere apology in his message. "I'm deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert," he wrote.

He ended with a positive message to all: "I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there."

Check out Chance's full statement to fans up above.