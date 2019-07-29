Chance The Rapper's New Album, The Big Day, Is Getting A Big Tour

(Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Break out the nachos! Grab the party hats with the uncomfortable string that snaps at the bottom of your jaw! Throw the confetti into the air like you just don't care! Chance The Rapper's debut studio album, The Big Day, is finally out, and it's truly a big day. Every day has been since it came out on July 26 after months of hype. To follow up this big moment, Chance has announced something that is perhaps even bigger: a North American trek in support of the new LP. That's right. Chance is heading out on tour.

The Big Day Tour kicks off in San Fransisco, CA on September 14 at the Chase Center. It runs through the rest of September and through October, wrapping up in Miami, FL on November 10 at the Miami Beach Pop. The special guests have yet to be announced. Ticket presale for Citi cardmembers kicks off on today (July 29) while general public tickets go on sale on August 2 at 10 am local time.

The Big Day is a behemoth of a debut, with 22 tracks in total, three of those being skits. The massive album also has a ton of features from Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes, Timbaland, Lil Durk, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, and more. In June, his first two mixtapes, 10 Day and Acid Rap came to streaming services for the first time.

Check out Chance's upcoming tour dates below.

09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

09/22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

09/24 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/02 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/04 - 2019 @ Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/18 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/26 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/27 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

10/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11/04 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

11/05, Ottawa, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/07 – Montreal, QC @Bell Centre

11/08 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/10 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop