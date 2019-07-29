Chance The Rapper's New Album, The Big Day, Is Getting A Big Tour

Break out the nachos! Grab the party hats with the uncomfortable string that snaps at the bottom of your jaw! Throw the confetti into the air like you just don't care! Chance The Rapper's debut studio album, The Big Day, is finally out, and it's truly a big day. Every day has been since it came out on July 26 after months of hype. To follow up this big moment, Chance has announced something that is perhaps even bigger: a North American trek in support of the new LP. That's right. Chance is heading out on tour.
The Big Day Tour kicks off in San Fransisco, CA on September 14 at the Chase Center. It runs through the rest of September and through October, wrapping up in Miami, FL on November 10 at the Miami Beach Pop. The special guests have yet to be announced. Ticket presale for Citi cardmembers kicks off on today (July 29) while general public tickets go on sale on August 2 at 10 am local time.
The Big Day is a behemoth of a debut, with 22 tracks in total, three of those being skits. The massive album also has a ton of features from Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes, Timbaland, Lil Durk, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, and more. In June, his first two mixtapes, 10 Day and Acid Rap came to streaming services for the first time.
Check out Chance's upcoming tour dates below.
09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival
09/22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
09/24 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
09/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/02 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/04 - 2019 @ Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/18 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/24 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
10/26 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/27 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
10/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
11/04 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
11/05, Ottawa, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre
11/07 – Montreal, QC @Bell Centre
11/08 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/10 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop