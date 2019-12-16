Miles Teller Jumps Into The Cockpit For Top Gun: Maverick

Getty Images

Tom Cruise may be looking to the past by reprising his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, but the movie's gaze is undoubtedly into the future.

Maverick has over 30 years of experience helping new pilots take to the skies. Set years after the original '80s classic, this new entry in the Top Gun saga is all about ushering in a new generation of pilots – all graduates of the Top Gun program. There's a new trailer out now spliced with plenty of new footage, including a surprising moment where it looks like Maverick's headed into space. Talk about a plot twist.

Fans of the original movie will be thrilled to see that Nick "Goose" Bradshaw lives on in the form of his adult son Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller). This high-octane thrill ride is all about Rooster growing up and coming into his own as he follows in his father's footsteps, and Maverick as he confronts the ghosts of his past. If you're a fan of the first movie, you'll likely still remember the heartbreaking end that came for Goose, so seeing him in Rooster should put a smile on your face.

Paramount Pictures

Rounding out the cast are Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, and Lewis Pullman, all of whom will contribute to what will undoubtedly end up as a high-flying action flick that you'll want to make sure you see in the summer when it hits. That's the best time for popcorn flicks, after all, right in the dead of the summer heat. It just makes things feel just a tad bit spicier, especially when it comes to revivals of classic '80s movies.

Looks like it's time for us all to start playin' with the boys when Top Gun: Maverick jets into theaters June 26, 2020.