Enter The Danger Zone With First Top Gun: Maverick Footage

Paramount Pictures

Strap in. It's time to hit the danger zone once more, with Tom Cruise as your co-pilot in the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

The action star took to San Diego Comic-Con on Tuesday (July 18) to speak on Top Gun fondly – as well as bring adoring crowds their first look at the sequel to the cult action classic. And it looks just as awesome as you expected.

Cruise reprises his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the film, who will once again have to face off against Val Kilmer's Tom "Iceman" Kazansky while performing death-defying stunts in the air. Only this time, the military has something new up its sleeve: drones. Maverick will have to learn to work with them (and against them when necessary) while working as a flight instructor.

This time, however, Maverick will have a brand-new wingman: Goose's son, portrayed by Miles Teller. The late Goose, portrayed by Anthony Edwards, will still live on through his offspring, and for that we're grateful.

Paramount Pictures

There's a star-studded cast accompanying Cruise this time around, too, with the likes of Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, and Lewis Pullman appearing alongside our two main stars.

Unfortunately, there isn't a clear-cut plot to speak of right now with this new footage, but there are plenty of glimpses at Maverick's iconic bomber jacket and sunglasses, and lots of fancy new jets to ooh and ahh over as you rewatch the trailer a few hundred times. It looks like it's going to be an action-packed blast, and the perfect popcorn movie to take in.

Looks like it's currently targeting a 2020 release right now, but there's no concrete release date to speak of. If we had to guess, it'll likely show up in the summer. We don't know about you, but we can't wait to be "hangin' with the boys" once more.