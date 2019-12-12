Ava Max Finally Unleashes The Fan-Favorite Anthem 'Salt'

Getty Images

Ava Max is ending her breakout year with a sprinkle of "Salt."

On Thursday (December 12), the pop star celebrated the official launch of the fan-favorite track, releasing it on all streaming platforms for the first time. Max first dropped the effervescent "Salt" on YouTube and SoundCloud in 2018, and its dance-pop blissfulness still holds up today, as she vows not to cry because she's looking "way too good tonight."

"I got my thigh-highs on, feel like Wonder Woman / That's when you want all in, but I'm not your woman," she sings with irresistible bite. And she's not done rubbing, uh, salt in the wound just yet: "When my lipstick pops and I feel like Monroe / That's when you want me most."

Could Max pull a Lizzo and score an old-new hit with "Salt"? We'll see, but in any case, having this song out in the world is a sweet treat for O.G. Avatars and new fans alike.

The release of "Salt" comes after Max's recent videos for the goth-glam "Freaking Me Out" and the high-flying "Torn." Up next, she's apparently ready to "drop a bunch of music in 2020," so it looks like her debut album is finally on the way.