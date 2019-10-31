Ava Max's 'Freaking Me Out' Video Is A Spooky, Romantic Halloween Treat

YouTube

It was practically destiny: On the spookiest day of the year, Ava Max has released the video for her recent single "Freaking Me Out." And keeping in tune with the holiday spirit, the Edgar Daniel-directed clip is packed with gothic but glamorous imagery that seriously dials up the drama.

As Max sings about a new relationship that has her fully losing her senses, we see a literal retelling of the lyrics, which describe an "empty mansion just off the coast" and "rocking chairs moving on their own." That's combined with more conceptual shots of the "Sweet But Psycho" singer chained up in a dungeon; a metaphor for the "uneasy" kind of affection she's feeling. But amid all the scary scenes — like that creepy AF drummer boy! — there are plenty of soft, romantic moments to remind us that this is, in fact, a love song (and that Max is an undisputed pro at serving looks on looks on looks).

Max's "Freaking Me Out" video comes after she transformed into a superhero for the empowering, high-flying "Torn." Both tracks are expected to appear on the 25-year-old's as-yet-unannounced debut album, which she previously told MTV News is "very, very empowering."

And in keeping with the spooky vibes of "Freaking Me Out," the MTV Push artist recently told us all about a freaky ghost experience she had — watch the clip below for the full story.