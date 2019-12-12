Selena Gomez Reveals Rare Tracklist And Album Artwork

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Selena Gomez fans are officially going to be starting off 2020 right. The "Lose You To Love Me" singer took to Instagram earlier today (December 12) to officially announce her upcoming album, Rare. And not only did she reveal the LP's title, but she shared the tracklist and the artwork.

"Can't believe I'm revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th," she wrote alongside a clip that teases the album, which has been dubbed #SG2. "It's the most honest music I've ever made and I can't wait for you to hear my heart... You can preorder RARE now."

Like you, we can't wait to hear how Gomez's sound has evolved since the release of Revival, which came out over four years ago. Fortunately, the pop star gave us a small taste at the very beginning of the teaser, which includes a short clip of what we can only assume is the album's title track, based on the lyrics. "It feels like you don't care," she sings over an upbeat instrumental that will surely get stuck in our heads. "Why don't you recognize I'm so rare?"

The teaser also featured short clips from other songs on the upcoming 13-track album, including "Cut You Off" and "A Sweeter Place," which features Kid Cudi. And yes, there will be another feature on the album, as well. In addition to Cudi, Gomez has tapped 6lack for the track "Crowded Room," so fans definitely have a lot to look forward to.

Check out some more song titles from Rare down below, and don't forget that you can preorder the album — which officially comes out on January 10 — right now.

RARE tracklist:

1.Lose You To Love Me

2. Look At Her Now

3. Rare

4. Dance Again

5. Ring

6. Vulnerable

7. People You Know

8. Let Me Get There

9. Crowded Room (feat. 6lack)

10. Kinda Crazy

11. Fun

12. Cut You Off

13. A Sweeter Place (feat. Kid Cudi)