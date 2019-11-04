Selena Gomez Sweetly Reacts To Her First No. 1 Hit: 'This Song Has My Whole Heart'

(Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for ABA)

On October 23, Selena Gomez marked her return to music with her honest and heart-wrenching single "Lose You to Love Me." Now, less than two weeks later, she's topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever. And yeah, she's pretty freakin' stoked about it.

"WHAT? Omg!! thank you so much @billboardcharts for a first for me!!" the pop star wrote on her Instagram Stories today (November 4) when she found out the news. "I'm so grateful." She also thanked the fans for listening to the track and for loving it as just much as she does. "Thank you guys for streaming and committing to this song!" she wrote. "It means the world to me! This song has my whole heart."

Gomez also shared the triumph on her Instagram feed. "My first number 1!!" she captioned the photo. "This song is so dear to my heart. I've been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life. I love you deeply and thank you so much for listening. I want to thank each and every person that was apart of this moment that I'll never forget!"

Among those she wanted to thank are songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, who not only co-wrote the track with Gomez, but who are also partly responsible for some of her older hits including "Good For You" and "Hands To Myself," among others. For them, "Lose You to Love Me" marks their second No. 1 song as writers, following Justin Bieber's "Sorry" in 2016. "My soulmates who have changed my life since Good For You came out! I love SO much!!" Gomez wrote on a photo with her collaborators. "Thank you!!"

Instagram/Selena Gomez

Unsurprisingly, Michaels and Tranter were just as excited to find out that the song snagged the No. 1 spot. "To get to make honest music with people I love is already the dream," Tranter tweeted. To have that music go number 1 is full on insanity. Thank you @selenagomez @juliamichaels @mattmanswe & @mrfredricksson for making music with me." Michaels, on the other hand, couldn't form quite as many words. "OMG I'M SOBBING," she wrote simply.

Congratulations, Selena! After years of creating bona fide bops, this achievement feels well-deserved.