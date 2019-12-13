These Baby Yoda Fan Theories Could Unlock The Mystery Behind Star Wars' Cutest Creature

Baby Yoda is love, Baby Yoda is life. Whether you’re browsing Instagram or flipping through Facebook, the tiny green humanoid alien from The Mandalorian can typically be found staring right back up at you with those expressive black eyes and furry little ears. The Child — the small scene-stealer's current placeholder name since we still don’t know the real one — has taken over the world, one doe-eyed glance at a time. But as cute as he is, there’s still plenty we don’t know about him, like, well, everything.
For instance, where did Baby Yoda come from, anyway? How did he go 50 years without being detected or used for nefarious purposes? And will we be privy to the name of the species Yoda, Yaddle, and The Child belong to at long last? We traversed the internet and spoke with several die-hard Star Wars fans from all walks of fandom about their theories on what that cuddly little guy is, where he’s from, and where he could be going next.
-
Theory #1: He's the result of the Dark Side's manipulation of the ForceGiphy
What if Baby Yoda isn't simply an organic creature born to the Yoda species, but a creation of the Force? This theory is a bit difficult to follow, but it's one of the more popular schools of thought currently making the rounds among fans.
Essentially, it plays off the idea that there needs to be balance in the Force — both light and dark — and positions Baby Yoda as coming into being in response to Darth Plagueis and Palpatine enticing Anakin Skywalker to join the Dark Side.
Originally, Anakin Skywalker was conceived by midi-chlorians, or the organisms that allow individuals to use the Force. He came into being by way of the Force itself in an effort to end the Sith. That obviously didn't work as planned, as we all know the story behind the transformation of Anakin into Darth Vader. So what if the Force responded to the Dark Side "stealing" Anakin away with another birth: The Child?
Jessica Nunez, avid Star Wars Tumblr user, is an ardent supporter of this theory, which has continued to take shape over the last few weeks since Baby Yoda made his adorable debut.
"If you look at the dates when things on The Mandalorian happen, everything matches up so that both Anakin Skywalker and Baby Yoda were born 41 years ahead of A New Hope," Nunez told MTV News. "From what I've read, I think as soon as the Force kind of 'realized' what happened with Anakin, it brought Baby Yoda into the world as a kind of contingency plan. And at this point in the story, that's probably why we still don't know his name."
-
Theory #2: He's the son of Yoda and YaddleGiphy
Baby Yoda being the son of an actual couple of the same species? It seems too good to be true, but then again, it makes perfect sense. The Child could be the progeny of the legendary Yoda himself and Yaddle, the Force-sensitive female of the same species first seen in The Phantom Menace.
Twitter user Stephen Woodcock has subscribed to this theory all along because of how obvious it is for anyone who remembers Yaddle exists in the Star Wars universe.
"I definitely think Baby Yoda is the product of Yoda and Yaddle's romance, but the way it would have to work out is that they had him in secret," Woodcock told MTV News. "I'm not even going to attempt to outline a romantic timeline, but you know Yaddle was part of the Jedi Council and all, so it kind of makes sense to me that they'd make a good couple."
Romantic compatibility aside, Yoda and Yaddle were certainly the only two members of the unknown green species in the Star Wars franchise until The Mandalorian gave us The Child. This theory makes as much sense as the others, and it would be pretty adorable if it happened to be true.
-
Theory #3: He’s got everyone under a unique form of mind controlGiphy
All that cuteness could be hiding something sinister, if this theory comes to light.
It's already been proven by now just how ridiculously susceptible everyone is to cute things. Baby Yoda merch is spreading like wildfire. We can't get enough of him. And everywhere you look across social media, Yoda is sipping his bone broth contentedly. We're under his spell.
But maybe that's exactly what he wants. One darker theory, which self-proclaimed Baby Yoda superfan Kristen Farmer spelled out, explores The Child as a seasoned Force user that's actually pulling everyone's strings.
"I think Baby Yoda is using Jedi mind tricks on all of us," Farmer said. "Everything he does is about making people think he's so cute they have to protect him, so they do. Everyone from Mando to [Peli Motto,] the the character Amy Sedaris played recently. They love him. Hell, we all love him. How many people do you see online saying they'd 'die' for him? Think about it."
Farmer has a point, and it’s echoed throughout several Star Wars Reddit threads. This little green fuzzball could be manipulating everyone he comes across. It does appear that every single individual who comes into contact with Baby Yoda seemingly falls in love with him minutes after meeting him. Even our bounty hunter Mando appeared to break the Bounty Hunters' Guild code because he wanted to ensure Baby Yoda's well-being.
"I'm just saying I personally would die for Baby Yoda, but it doesn't make sense that so many others would," Farmer said. It does seem rather suspicious.
-
Theory #4: He's a reincarnated version of YodaGiphy
Could The Child be a reincarnation of the grizzled Yoda we all know and love? Seeing as Yoda passed away peacefully at the ripe old age of 900 in Return of the Jedi, it would certainly be a delight for fans who miss the small, humanoid alien. It would also mean there's hope for more Yoda beyond apparitions of his living self in future Star Wars properties.
Redditor Elise Thomas told MTV News that she "knows it probably isn't likely," but it's a storyline she'd love to see come to fruition.
"The whole Force ghost thing has been a little weird for me. I mean, why have Yoda pass away at all?" Thomas said. "Having Baby Yoda eventually grow up to be 'regular' Yoda would shock everyone, I know that. And it would finally give us some sort of idea as to where Yoda came from, and how he grew up."
But there are a few kinks in Thomas's theory, which she acknowledged. Yoda has appeared several times as a Force ghost throughout a handful of Star Wars films, so "if he could simply return to life as a newborn, why bother projecting himself as a Force ghost?" she asked.
There’s also the matter of the timeline we already know The Mandalorian takes place in. It's set five years after Return of the Jedi, which itself took place in 5ABY (five years after the Battle of Yavin in A New Hope). This would place The Mandalorian in 10ABY. The Child is said to be 50 years old, which would find him having already existed for around 40 years before Yoda's death. It doesn't add up — but stranger things have happened.
"I know it doesn't make a lot of sense. I just want it to be true for my own headcanon," Thomas laughed. “Just let me have my little Yoda baby, OK?”
-
Theory #5: He may not be that special at allGiphy
While some fans have visions of grandeur regarding The Child’s lineage and purpose, others are more skeptical. The adorable creature may simply be a stepping stone on a major path to uncovering additional revelations in the Star Wars universe, such as the creature (and Yoda’s) race. Or, and this might sting a bit, maybe he’s not as special as everyone thinks he is. (Sound familiar?)
"I don't think that particular Yoda is an important character other than just being a Yoda. I think the whole race is probably Force-sensitive, and that's what's special about them. He could potentially help them track down the Yoda species' home planet, though. He’s a Force user in a galaxy where most of the Force users were killed by the Empire. So that in and of itself is special," Star Wars enthusiast Timothy Ermel told MTV News.
"I just don't think it would fit The Mandalorian for it to be some sort of 'chosen one' moment. No other characters in the show are currently connected with the known characters in Star Wars that I know of, so it would break what's special about the show if that were to happen with Baby Yoda."
It’s entirely possible that the appearance of Baby Yoda could simply be a stepping stone toward revealing more information about Yoda’s species or home planet in general. Could there be additional clues in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Only time will tell.