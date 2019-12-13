These Baby Yoda Fan Theories Could Unlock The Mystery Behind Star Wars' Cutest Creature

Theory #1: He's the result of the Dark Side's manipulation of the Force

What if Baby Yoda isn't simply an organic creature born to the Yoda species, but a creation of the Force? This theory is a bit difficult to follow, but it's one of the more popular schools of thought currently making the rounds among fans.

Essentially, it plays off the idea that there needs to be balance in the Force — both light and dark — and positions Baby Yoda as coming into being in response to Darth Plagueis and Palpatine enticing Anakin Skywalker to join the Dark Side.

Originally, Anakin Skywalker was conceived by midi-chlorians, or the organisms that allow individuals to use the Force. He came into being by way of the Force itself in an effort to end the Sith. That obviously didn't work as planned, as we all know the story behind the transformation of Anakin into Darth Vader. So what if the Force responded to the Dark Side "stealing" Anakin away with another birth: The Child?

Jessica Nunez, avid Star Wars Tumblr user, is an ardent supporter of this theory, which has continued to take shape over the last few weeks since Baby Yoda made his adorable debut.

"If you look at the dates when things on The Mandalorian happen, everything matches up so that both Anakin Skywalker and Baby Yoda were born 41 years ahead of A New Hope," Nunez told MTV News. "From what I've read, I think as soon as the Force kind of 'realized' what happened with Anakin, it brought Baby Yoda into the world as a kind of contingency plan. And at this point in the story, that's probably why we still don't know his name."