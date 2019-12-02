Lucasfilm

He's just minding his own business, and we love to see it

Baby Yoda Sipped His Way To Becoming The Internet's New Favorite Meme

Baby Yoda is sweeping the internet, and the toddler isn't even talking yet.

Fresh from his new Disney merch line, the tiny tot's most recent appearance on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian has everyone buzzing.

In the latest episode called "Sanctuary," Baby Yoda and our titular Mandalorian find themselves on a new planet where a new, badass female character is introduced. She and Mando work alongside each other to help defend a peaceful society from some formidable intruders.

Baby Yoda remains as unbothered as usual, even while watching his current caretaker Mando duke it out with the unknown woman who totally looks like she's going to kill him. He just sits there, sipping on his cup of soup like a patient little man. He's minding his own business. He doesn't have time to get involved. And thus, a meme was born.

People immediately flocked to the internet with their favorite gifs of little Baby Yoda sipping on his tea, watching the chaos play out in front of him. It made for the perfect base for just about any situation, especially if it's something that involves just casually sitting back, sipping your tea (we're looking at you, Kermit meme.)

We rounded up some of the funniest takes on the new Baby Yoda meme that'll make your sides split, just like ours when the little guy started messing with Mando's ship controls.

Really, the list of applications you could use this cheeky gif for is never-ending. It's also quite likely the first of an inevitable deluge of amazing moments still to come from The Mandalorian. This endearing creature may not have a proper name just yet, but he's already been imprinted on our hearts permanently, just after a few short scenes.

And, well, overthrowing Kermit as the new shade king doesn't hurt, either.