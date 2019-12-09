Wonder Woman 3 Is 'All Mapped Out,' But Fans Will Have To Wait

Warner Bros.

The highly anticipated trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 came out yesterday (December 8), giving us the sneak peak we've been craving since the Amazonian superhero saved the world from Ares. But even with months to go until the second movie hits theaters, we just can't help but wonder about the future of the franchise. Fortunately, director Patty Jenkins is way ahead of us.

"We actually already know the whole story to [Wonder Woman 3] and then some because there is an Amazon [spin-off] movie, as well, and so we already have it all mapped out," Jenkins revealed on Sunday (December 8) alongside actress Gal Gadot during this year's CCXP, the Brazilian Comic-Con convention. "It's just a matter of will we change our minds and when."

We know what you're thinking: If Wonder Woman 3 is already all planned out, when can we expect it to be released? Well, Jenkins provided some insight on that as well, saying that if a third movie does wind up getting the green light, fans will sadly have to wait a while before it comes out. "I think what we don't want to do is do it back to back," she said, per Deadline's report.

So, why the wait? Well, first and foremost, Jenkins thinks fans will need a little breather. And also, she wants to make sure Gadot has some time available to pursue other projects. "It's been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it's important to give it a little rest in between — and I like doing other things in between," she said. "And Gal has other things to do."

Also, let's not forget that we're thinking years ahead at this point. And to be honest, it's simply too early to be discussing the logistics of when the film — which hasn't even been confirmed yet — should hit theaters. "I never want to make decisions too far in advance," Jenkins explained. "We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes."