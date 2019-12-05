Tom Holland's Inebriated Tears May Have Helped Save His Role As Spider-Man

Getty Images

If you love having Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then you might want to pour one out for actor Tom Holland.

Previously this fall, there was a kerfuffle regarding Spider-Man leaving the MCU for good, which understandably upset poor Tom, who's very much enjoyed his role as Spidey. While he would have been able to remain Spider-Man in other movies, he wouldn't have been able to portray Spidey in Marvel films, due to a disagreement that was eventually resolved.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel about the situation, Tom revealed just how distressing things were for him after he found out the news during D23.

"We were at D23 and the news came out and I was obviously devastated," Holland told Kimmel. "It was awful. I asked if I could get Bob Iger’s email because I just wanted to say, ‘Thank you, this has been an amazing five years of my life. Thank you for changing my life in the best way and I hope that we can work together in the future.’ I got his email and I sent him the email and he responded very quickly saying he’d want to jump on the phone and asked when I was free."

Getting a phone call from Bob Iger is the equivalent of Rihanna ringing you about Fenty Beauty, so basically Tom had to shoot his shot.

So Tom waited for Bob's call. It came, alright...right while Tom was drinking and spending time with his family.

"So two, three days go by and then my family and I went to the pub quiz in our local town. We’re doing a quiz and I’m three pints in, haven’t eaten much, and I get a phone call from an unknown number and I have a feeling. I’m like, ‘I think this is Bob Iger, but I’m drunk,'" he said. He answered the phone anyway.

"I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end," Tom said of their conversation, during which he openly sobbed while still buzzing from the drinks he had earlier. While he didn't divulge exactly what was said, it certainly seems as though it did the trick, even if it was just a nudge in the right direction.

Deals were made. Promises were kept. And Spidey didn't have to leave the MCU, just yet, anyway. The rest, as they say, is history.