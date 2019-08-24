Tom Holland Addresses Spider-Man's Split From The MCU

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Fans have not been doing so well since news broke that Spider-Man will be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Sony and Disney, the two studios behind Tom Holland-starrers Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, failed to come to an agreement about how they'd move forward together following Far From Home's massive box office success.

Holland has remained quiet about the whole ordeal — that is, until he appeared on stage at D23 in Anaheim, California, on Saturday (August 24). Even though Marvel Studios had a huge unveiling of their own, the actor was actually at the expo in support of another project hailing from the mouse house, Onward.

After presenting some fresh footage from the animated Pixar flick — alongside fellow beloved MCU actor Chris Pratt; the duo voice brothers in Onward — and just before walking off the stage, Holland quickly addressed the audience at large. "It’s been a crazy week, but I want you to know that I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000," he said.

Even though that statement was technically vague enough that he could have been referring to anything, anyone who has seen Endgame will know exactly what Holland means when he recites those four little words. And even though this doesn't exactly solve the problem, at least it feels like things might turn out OK.