Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Have Reportedly Split

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are on a break from their relationship, E! News reports. But fortunately for all involved, the Riverdale co-stars are handling their split like mature adults, leaving their professional relationship virtually unscathed.

"Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship," an anonymous source told the outlet. "Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves."

E!'s source cites life obligations as the main culprit in the split, with stress on both sides resulting in some "ups and downs" between them. "They both have movie projects separately and it's been a lot on both their plates," they said. "Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them."

But they aren't about to let their relationship pressure get in the way of their successes. The source noted Mendes and Melton's efforts to remain "cordial" in order to serve us the best Riverdale episodes they possibly can. "They have been filming together while being split and things have been normal," the source said. They are both currently filming Season 4 of the show, with a nice holiday break on the horizon.

The duo celebrated their one-year anniversary in August with complementary Instagram posts, but have been relatively quiet about their relationship since. Throughout their time together, they'd kept their public appearances together to a minimum, only walking red carpets side-by-side at top tier events, like the 2018 GQ Men of the Year party, the 2019 Met Gala, and the world premiere of Melton's movie, The Sun Is Also A Star.

Neither actor has publicly commented on their relationship status yet — but Mendes has been generous in sharing a new love in her life: her maltipoo rescue, Truffle. "I am officially a dog mom," she wrote on Instagram to announce her new addition. Head over to her feed for all the uplifting pup content you need.