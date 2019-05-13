Riverdale's Camila Mendes Reveals What Made Her Fall In Love With Co-Star Charles Melton

Getty Images

Move aside, Cole and Lili — Riverdale's other cutest off-screen couple are having a moment.

A week after Camila Mendes and Charles Melton's fashionable date night at the Met Gala, the pair are serving up more relationship goals on Instagram. Ahead of the L.A. premiere of The Sun Is Also A Star on Monday (May 13), Mendes took the opportunity to congratulate her man on the film, which he stars in alongside Yara Shahidi.

"I remember the day @melton told me about this project," Mendes began her lengthy post. "We were still just friends then. He hadn’t even been cast yet. They hadn’t even started casting. All he told me was 'I'm going to play this role, I am Daniel Bae.' Aside from having the biggest heart out of anyone I know, his passion and tenacity are part of the reason I fell in love with him. Watching him throw his entire heart and soul into this story of love taught me a lot about the kind of person he is."

The actress went on by sharing some of the things she admires about her boyfriend and co-star, whom she began dating last year.

"I'm probably sharing too much, but before we dated he’d often get mad at me for trying to bring logic into love," she continued. "He taught me that love doesn’t have an explanation, it either exists or it doesn’t. It was his vulnerability not only as an actor, but also as a man, that taught me that valuable message, one that is so relevant to this film. I'm so proud of you Charles, and so grateful to have witnessed this beautiful journey of yours."

The Sun Is Also a Star — which opens on May 17 and is based on Nicola Yoon's young adult novel of the same name — stars Melton as hopeless romantic Daniel Bae. After finding out his crush doesn't believe in love, Daniel gives her 24 hours to convince her otherwise. Luckily, it looks like Melton won't have to pull off the same herculean feat in real life — he and Mendes seem to believe in love wholeheartedly, and they're not afraid to show it.