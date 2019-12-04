Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Puppy Nearly Grinched Up Their Christmas

Getty Images

Puppies are adorable, but they're also curious little beings. That means if you leave them to their own devices, they'll entertain themselves, even if that means being a little destructive.

Justin and Hailey Bieber's puppy Oscar demonstrated just how mischievous fur babies can be after the couple spent some time decorating their Christmas tree. Hailey shared their ruined handiwork on Instagram with a brief clip showing Oscar trotting around merrily, surrounded by ornaments strewn around the floor.

"Welp," she captioned the video, which she posted to her Instagram Story. Oscar is seen playing with a small stuffed Pokémon Squirtle toy, oblivious of the destruction around him. It's absolutely adorable, even if it means the couple are going to have to redo their entire setup. Totally worth it to have that little guy running around.

You can see the tree in all its glory before little Oscar had his way with it in a clip Hailey posted to her Instagram Story captioned "We tried!" Not too shabby, actually. It's a great-looking tree!

Looks fantastic, doesn't it? It may have stayed that way if Oscar didn't have anything to do with it. He's so cute though, how could you get mad?

"I called it the 'trinket tree' cause all these ornaments look like little trinkets," Hailey shared on the clip. They're super cute decorations. It even makes you want to tear into your own ornament collection and get started adorning your own tree, if you haven't already started. Confession: I have not.

Oscar has been a member of the family since the holiday season in 2018, so it's totally possible he thinks these ornaments are part of a celebration for his own birthday. Either way, he's certainly made for some laughs to kick off the season with. Just be sure you take this clip as a warning and try to keep your own pets away from your tree. You won't want hours of work destroyed in the blink of an eye. Or maybe it doesn't matter so much, as long as there are cuddles afterward.