Lizzo Beckoned Instagram Viewers To 'Paint Her Like Ya French Bitch'

Getty Images

Lizzo's no stranger to baring her soul in her music. She's also comfortable with showing off what's underneath those sparkly jumpsuits and other looks she serves on the regular.

The "Truth Hurts" singer took Instagram on Sunday (December 1) with a series of nude snapshots, wearing nothing but gorgeous mermaid waves in her hair and a sickening manicure.

It looks like people loved the tiny purse she sported at the AMAs so much that she decided to shrink her clothes down even smaller, into non-existence.

Lizzo made sure her long, flowing locks were positioned just so around her body to cover up anything too scandalous. She was then snapped from a few different angles, clearly feeling herself.

“Paint me like ya French bitch 🎨,” she captioned her miniature photo shoot. Channeling Titanic, of course. Iconic.

It's not even time for the holidays just yet as we write this, and Lizzo gifted us with a quick video clip of her crawling toward the camera on the same couch.

“Omw … 😏” she captioned the video.

Lizzo's all about body positivity, and hoping she can make others love themselves the way she does herself. But she's still quick to remind everyone that she isn't "brave' for loving herself. She's just "sexy."

"I don't like it when people think it's hard for me to see myself as beautiful," Lizzo explained in an interview with Glamour. "I don't like it when people are shocked that I'm doing it." If you need any sort of "proof" or a reminder of any kind that Lizzo is eternally celebrating Hot Girl Summer, you need only look at her latest Instagram posts for confirmation.

Keep on making sizzling bops and even hotter snaps to feed your fans with, Lizzo! You know we'll be here to just eat them all up.