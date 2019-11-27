Billie Eilish's Mom Fought Back Tears When She First Heard 'Everything I Wanted'

Getty Images

Billie Eilish totally made her mom cry in a new behind-the-scenes video.

Okay, maybe not in the way you might have imagined, but there were definitely tears flowing in a new clip from Beats by Dre. In the brief look at the making of Billie's new single "everything i wanted," which was recorded at Billie and brother Finneas's home studio in Highland Park.

The video shows the pair finessing the track until it's polished to their satisfaction, and then Billie calls up her mother, Maggie, to give her a taste of the finished product via FaceTime. Afterward, the two are seen in person in their California home, where Maggie excitedly asks Billie to "play the song." Billie plays coy before pressing play, at which point Maggie's already starting the waterworks.

"Everything makes her cry," Billie joked about Maggie's emotional reaction to her song. "Look, she’s literally getting teary!" It was a truly memorable moment between mother and daughter, and it was clear how much love the two have for each other.

The clip also features Billie and Finneas describing the work they put into the song, as well its original working title, "Nightmare." It's a yarn all about the relationship between you.

"We decided to make it about our relationship and how we help each other and do things together [and that] completely paved the way for the rest of the song," Billie explained.

The entirety of the clip is a touching one, offering a somewhat rare glimpse into Billie's process and how things come together. Here's hoping that every new song or milestone she shares with her parents doesn't make them burst into tears, though we'd definitely understand if that were the case. Billie's career only has one way to go from here, and that's all the way up to the stars.