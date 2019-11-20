Rebel Wilson Is Making A K-Pop Movie

Getty Images

Rebel Wilson's next project is a bit of an unexpected one. Deadline reports that the actress, writer, and producer is tackling the world of K-pop with her upcoming film Seoul Girls.

Wilson penned the flick, with recent contributions and revisions by screenwriter Young Il Kim (Billions, Rodham). She's also set to produce the movie under her Camp Sugar banner, with Lionsgate spearheading the project.

Seoul Girls is set to follow a Korean-American high school student and her friends, who train to enter a worldwide talent search to be the opening act for the world's most popular K-pop boy band. They enlist the help of an ex-member of a British girl group and a former K-pop trainee so they can shine when they hit the auditions. Then, as the official logline puts it, they can "find their voices on the world’s biggest stage."

No official announcements have been made regarding the specific roles, but it's likely Wilson herself will star as the ex-British girl group member. This comedy will be the first Hollywood film to explore the world of K-pop, but it's a nuanced industry to take in and translate to film. It remains to be seen how the project will tackle everything that goes into making a K-pop idol group successful, as we've only read the official plot description thus far. Also, as far as the world's biggest boy band? That's obviously inspired by BTS, but for the purposes of this flick, it's probably going to be a fictional group.

Currently, Wilson is set to appear in Tom Hooper's theatrical production of Cats alongside Taylor Swift, James Corden, Ian McKellan, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, and a similarly star-studded cast. Before Cats, Wilson appeared in The Hustle alongside Anne Hathaway and Isn't It Romantic earlier this year. She also made a splash in Taika Waititi's awards season charmer Jojo Rabbit.