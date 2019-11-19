Another Cats Trailer Dropped And It's Full Of Cattitude

Universal Pictures

Calling all Cats fans! As you already know, the Tom Hooper adaptation of the hit musical is scheduled to hit theaters in about a month. But to hold us over until then, Universal Pictures released yet another trailer for the highly anticipated, CGI-filled film today (November 19). And trust us, you don't want to miss it.

Even more so than the film's initial trailer — which was released back in July and received mixed reactions on social media — this roughly minute-and-a-half-long trailer offers significantly more context to the beloved story. For those unfamiliar with the original musical, which was based on the 1939 poetry collection Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and was composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the story follows a tribe of cats as they compete for the chance at a new life.

"Tonight is a magical night, where I choose the cat that deserves a new life," says Judi Dench's character, Old Deuteronomy. The cat leader then explains how they choose which cat gets to be reborn, telling Idris Elba's Macavity, "I judge a cat by its soul." For the most part, the rest of the footage features the cats in a variety of different dance numbers. And toward the end of the trailer, Rebel Wilson and James Corden's characters appear to give us the laughs we'll surely need while watching some well-known celebs portray furry felines.

One thing the trailer was noticeably missing, however, was Taylor Swift's "Beautiful Ghosts" — the original song that she co-wrote with Webber, which dropped on Friday (November 15). Still, Swift did appear in her cat form to give a quick shimmy whilst performing on top of a bar. In other words, we have a lot to look forward to, including a star studded cast. In addition to those already mentioned, Ian McKellan, Jennifer Hudson, Jason DeRulo, Francesca Hayward, and several others will also star.

Cats will hit theaters on December 20, so get your catnip — ahem, we mean popcorn — ready.