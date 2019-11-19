The 1975's Matty Healy Fashion Choices Make New Colbert Performance A Wild Scene

( Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

The 1975's new performance of "Frail State Of Mind" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is all about risque fashion and flashing lights. The band were the musical guests on last night's (November 19) episode and figured out the perfect way to recreate the shadowy, cloud-like realm of their latest single. It's partly thanks to frontman Matty Healy's awesome ensemble that's better seen than described.

You have to admit after you see it; Healy really knows how to make a statement. Somehow, someway, he manages to pull off the large winter coat and sleeping gown look masterfully. We're not joking either. In the context of the outlandishly dreamy "Frail State Of Mind," his ensemble feels like an extension of this hazy aesthetic. There's also the manner of the stage direction as well that continues this zoned out feeling. The floor and stage have a large cycle of lights of different colors and textures spinning constantly. As the floor rapidly changes colors underneath the band, Matty grips the microphone close and lets his skirt flow in the wind. His bandmates pound the instruments in unison with him and in sync with each other. It's a beautiful, ghostly sight that's only magnified by the feeling that you can't see all of it since, half the time, the stage is dark from the changing lights. This performance is truly a sight to behold.

The 1975 released "Frail State Of Mind" in October. The song will appear on the band's forthcoming album, Notes On A Conditional Form, that's set to release on February 21, 2020. The LP will also feature a self-titled track that features 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg reading an important speech about climate preservation.

Watch The 1975's epic performance on Colbert up above.