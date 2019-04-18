The 1975 Tease New Album And Give A Cheery Performance On Corden

(Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

It's impossible not to be happy after watching this performance of 'It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)'

The 1975 were the soft-smiling, absurdly cheery guests on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night (April 17). They had a great sit-down conversation with Corden and spoke about the current state of the band's career. They also performed "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)" on the dark stage, illuminated by the shining number and ecstatic backup dancers. They brought the sun to Corden.

The 1975's shining number made for a perfect glimpse of a happy atmosphere. "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)" sounds like it was made through wide grins and sharp foot taps. Frontman Matt Healy grooved as his mangy black tuft of hair danced on his head, looking as if it would come off at a moment's notice. The true stars of the performance, though, were the identically dressed women situated in the middle of the circle of musicians, jumping, swinging their hips, and exposing blinding white teeth due to the kind of smiles that signify that someone's having the time of their life.

The band's conversation with Corden covered their upcoming plans for new music. They confirmed that they worked on an album that will come out before the end of the year.

There's no need for the 1975 to rush a new LP; the band released their third studio album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, in November. After an upcoming performance at Coachella, the band will be heading on a North American tour that wraps up in June.

Take a look at the performance and conversation with Corden up above.