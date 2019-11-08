Nick Jonas Says The Phrase 'Break Up' Isn't In The Jonas Brothers' Vocabulary Anymore

Getty Images

It's been something of a fever dream ever since the Jonas Brothers reunited and came back into the public eye. But now that they're here, they're not going anywhere, at least according to Nick Jonas.

Speaking to People, Nick made it clear that after the group's six-year hiatus, massive comeback, and subsequent album and world tour, the boys are here to stay.

"Once we reopened that door, there’s no closing it," Nick explained. "Now we have a system in place with each other to kind of understand that the ‘break up’ word is not in our vocabulary anymore." The Jonas Brothers were at the center of a high-profile split back in 2013, which ended up fracturing their relationships with each other as siblings.

"If we need to go and do different things and take time on our own, we can do that in a healthy way and not apply the pressure to continue to work that we did last time," Nick said of the trio's newfound focus on staying together and keeping it real with each other.

That plan seems to have worked well for the brothers, as they've been selling out tours across several stops, and have big plans. They also just released a brand-new holiday song, and it's a certified bop. "Like It's Christmas" is a festive tune celebrating someone who makes you feel exactly like every single day is a holiday. That's kind of how it feels to be a Jonas Brothers fan right now, or at the very least a close approximation.

Luckily, it looks like they're here to stay for the foreseeable future.