Ho Ho Ho From The Jo Bros! Jonas Brothers' Festive Bop 'Like It's Christmas' Is Here

Getty Images

Twelve long years after Jonas Brothers gifted us the certified holiday jam "Girl of My Dreams" — which featured memorable lyrics like, "You can take this awesome scarf my grandma made for me!" — the boys are back with another festive bop.

This time around, the brothers Jonas have unwrapped "Like It's Christmas," a loved-up tune about finding that special someone who makes every day feel like a holiday. "Feelin' like the first thing on your wish list / Right up at the top," they sing, before joyfully declaring, "You make every day feel like it's Christmas / Every day that I'm with you." Throw in a finger-snapping beat, falsettos, and some horns and sleigh bells, and you've got an instant Christmas classic.

"Like It's Christmas" arrives after Kevin, Joe, and Nick teased the tune earlier this week with a drawing of them grinning and wearing Santa hats. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nick revealed that releasing a new holiday song was a "dream" of theirs.

"That's a great feeling to try to have one of those songs that can live on. Holiday songs, Christmas songs are that vehicle in a sense," he said. "We leaned into the classic sounds of Christmastime while giving a new beat and new feel. We're excited for people to hear it."

The new single marks yet another milestone of JB's comeback, after the band gave us a new album, Happiness Begins, a candid documentary, and an ongoing world tour. Their reunion is truly the gift that keeps on giving!