Lili Reinhart Will Make A Cameo In The Charlie's Angels Reboot — Because Girl Power!

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

There's only about a week and change left until Charlie's Angels hits theaters, and like you, we can't wait to watch the film's leading ladies — Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska — kick major butt. But if you thought they were the only Angels in the upcoming girl power flick, think again. Thanks to a brand new Instagram post shared by Lili Reinhart, we now have confirmation that the Riverdale actress will be making some sort of cameo in the highly anticipated reboot.

"Good morning, Charlie 😇," Reinhart wrote alongside a photo of her and Elizabeth Banks, who not only plays the role of Bosley in the film, but directed and produced it as well. "I was lucky enough to be an angel for a day while shooting a cameo for #CharliesAngels 👼🏼 check it out in theaters 11.15."

But wait, there's much more girl power where that came from. With a simple swipe to the next photo, we see a group photo that possibly (and probably) hints at some of the film's other star-studded celebrity cameos. Standing next to Banks and Scott are several familiar faces dressed head-to-toe in Angels gear, including Hailee Steinfeld and Olympians Chloe Kim and Aly Raisman.

We know what you're thinking: There are so many fierce females in that photo! And if you ask us, that's even more of a reason to go out and see the movie yourself. Banks clearly has a lot of fun surprises planned, and if some of them are cameos made by the fiercest females in pop culture, you can 100 percent count us in.

Charlie's Angels hits theaters on Friday, November 15.