'I Can't Do This Anymore': Is Gus' Floribama Relationship Finished?

After a contentious chat, his girlfriend Lisa hung up on him

A dial tone is the worst not the best way to end a serious conversation with a significant other. Gus can attest to this one.

During tonight's MTV Floribama Shore episode, the Floridian, who entered PCB St. Pete with a girlfriend named Lisa, had a difficult conversation about the future of their relationship after a slew of fights on the phone.

"I don't come first. And that's the truth. Whether you like it or not," Lisa told an emotional Gus.

"I can't do this anymore, Lisa," a softspoken Gus stated.

"What, be with me?" Lisa countered.

"I don't think I can," he asserted.

And that's when Lisa ended...the conversation. Breaking Hanging up is hard to do.

It remains to be seen if this is a split or if the two will reconcile (must keep tuning in to find out!). But one thing is for sure: Documenting this part of Gus' life was "tough, for sure."

"To a lot of people, it's a TV show, but it's raw and real emotion that you're seeing out of me and her," he told MTV News. "It was a hard time in my life, and to be able to go back and watch it, it's going bring back those same emotions [I] already experienced. It's going to be tough, for sure."

Do you think Gus and Lisa are finished, or can they get off this rocky path? Sound off, and keep watching MTV Floribama Shore every Thursday at 8/7c.