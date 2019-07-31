Ava Max Puts Her 'Blood, Sweat & Tears' Into Two New Songs

Getty Images

Don't freak out: Ava Max, one of the biggest breakout artists of 2019, just dropped a double dose of new music. And like "Sweet but Psycho" and "So Am I" before them, these two new tracks are certified bops.

On "Freaking Me Out," the VMA nominee sets a "scary but beautiful" scene, describing a new relationship that has her fully losing her senses. "Now I hear sounds in the hallway / Rocking chairs are moving on their own / I'm falling for you / So much so that it's freaking me out," she sings. It's a softer side of Ava, but those trademark growly vocals will keep you on your toes.

The second new track, "Blood, Sweat & Tears," chronicles a messy relationship that may take a page from Romeo & Juliet. "I'mma give you all my blood, sweat, tears / And when it hurts I'm gonna stay right here," Max assures her partner, her voice growing more urgent with each turn. "Throw my heart out on the pavement, cut it up and take it / I just wanna die with you."

In a press release, Max said of her new music, "'Freaking Me Out' and 'Blood, Sweat & Tears' are two songs I am so excited to finally have out in the world. The first is about realizing that you're in love with someone to a degree that feels almost beyond your control and the second is about giving all of yourself to someone you love and sticking by their side no matter what."

Max's new releases come on the heels of her first-ever VMA nomination for Best New Artist, alongside Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, H.E.R., and Rosalía. Get voting now!