Selena Gomez Wants Her Next Relationship To Be 'Real', Not 'Messy'

Getty Images

Ever since Selena Gomez debuted her latest songs "Love You to Lose Me" and "Look At Her Now," fans have been speculating that the new music was written about her ex Justin Bieber.

Selena has been reticent about going into details about who the tracks were inspired by or written about, but she has dropped some details about her love life. Speaking to Zach Sang for her first interview during her new musical era, she detailed how being in love for the first time can be "just a little toxic."

"You're in a phase of life where you experience love for the first time and I think that can just be just a little toxic. You have this codependency that you think is love and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other that you think, 'Oh, that's love,' or fighting or doing all this stuff, 'Oh that's love,' and I believed that for a long time," Gomez shared.

She did note, however, that she knows she wants her next relationship to be "real" and doesn't want it to be "messy" or feature codependency or a lack of communication.

"I think you know when you get older, you find people that are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength."

But what of the new music she just shared with the world? Selena had thoughts on that as well, though she isn't opening up about its intended recipient anytime soon. She does, however, want the person it's about to hear it, as she relayed to Zach Sang. He questioned whether it's difficult putting such personal things out in the open in the form of songs, to which Selena replied "no."

"It used to, and it would cripple me and I'd have so much fear about it because I thought people would judge me...I've allowed myself to shut all of that out," Selena clarified. It looks like the pop star is in a great place – and with all that said, we can't wait to see how this new era shakes out. Look at her now, indeed!