Lizzo Shoots Down 'Truth Hurts' Plagiarism Claims: 'That Song Is My Life, And Its Words Are My Truth'

(Rich Fury/Getty Images for RADIO.COM)

In case you missed it, Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" is 100 percent the subject of recent plagiarism allegations. The song, which currently occupies the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, came under fire for its iconic "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that bitch" lyric. And now that people are questioning the line's originality, Lizzo took to social media to address the claims head on.

“Hey y'all," she wrote in a post on Instagram. "As I've shared before, in 2017, while working on a demo, I saw a meme that resonated with me, a meme that made me feel like 100% that bitch. I sang that line in a demo, and I later used the line in Truth Hurts." According to her, nothing (and no one) aside from that meme inspired the lyric, which is why she's decided to speak out.

Although the "Good As Hell" singer later discovered that the meme was inspired by a tweet, the latest plagiarism claims are actually from songwriter and producer Justin Raisen. According to him, that lyric was one that he wrote with Lizzo, Jesse St. John, and Yves Rothman for a song called "Healthy" in April 2017. But Lizzo says that's not the case at all.

"The men who now claim a piece of Truth Hurts did not help me write any part of the song," she continued, insisting that those men are not responsible for that lyric in the self-love anthem. "They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it. There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts, except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth."

While she won't be sharing any of the proceeds from the track with Raisen, St. John, and Rothman, Lizzo closed out her statement by explaining that she is sharing the single's success with the person who first created the tweet. "I later learned that a tweet inspired the meme," she said. "The creator of the tweet is the person I am sharing my success with… not these men. Period."

Lizzo signed off by thanking fans for their support, and for loving "Truth Hurts" and its message. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me and my song," she wrote. "Xoxo."