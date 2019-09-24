How Lizzo Turned A Voicemail From A Shitty Ex Into 'Truth Hurts'

(Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

In case you missed it, Lizzo recently dished to Billboard about her career thus far and how she plans on keeping the momentum going long into the future. But in some newly released footage from the shoot, the singer-rapper-flautist got even more personal by opening up about the voicemail that inspired her hit song “Truth Hurts.” And if you’ve ever had a shitty ex, you’ll most definitely be able to relate.

The voicemail, of course, was a heartbreaking one. After being told by the guy she was seeing that he had gotten back with his ex and to never contact him again, the “Juice” singer did what any sensible person would do: She blocked him on everything. But then, she had to head to the studio, which was something she was understandably dreading after getting her heart broken. “I didn’t want to go to the studio,” she recalled. “I was so upset and depressed and sad.”

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

In hindsight, it’s a good thing she went that day. Upon her arrival, Lizzo sat down and told producer Ricky Reed everything that transpired. And after going on a rant about the Minnesota Vikings player in her DMs and having to wash her ex out of her hair, she realized that he was busy taking notes. Those notes would eventually turn out to be some of the song’s most iconic lyrics. “I’m talking all this shit and he’s scribbling,” she said “… I look up and he shows me what he’s scribbling and it’s everything I’ve been saying, and he said, ‘I hope you know you just wrote a song.’”

From there, everything sort of fell into place. Sure, she “hated” the beat at first, which was a sample from an artist named Tele, but once Reed added drums, Lizzo started to feel it. Then, the lyrics really began to flow. “I literally kind of went in the booth and laid down everything, verbatim, that I had said about this person who had hurt me,” she said. Lizzo even compared it to playing tag, saying that she kept coming up with lyrics that she had to run back and forth into the booth to record. “I was like, ‘fuck, everything that’s coming out of my mouth is the song today. I don’t know what type of magical honey was in my throat when I woke up that morning, but shit!’”

Clearly, what began as a day she initially wanted no part of turned into a day that changed the course of her life forever. “We put the hoe out two years ago, and it did good, a lot of people liked it,” she said. “... But two years later, they put that shit in a Netflix movie [Something Great]. Now the whole world found it. It's a hit record, baby. That's how hit records are made. They're made from the heart. They're made from tears. They're made from fears. And they're made from happy endings.”