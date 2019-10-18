Jacob Elordi Officially Confirms He'll Be Part Of The Kissing Booth 2

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It's time to breathe a sigh of relief, Kissing Booth fans. As many of you so observantly noticed, the film's heartthrob, Jacob Elordi, was mysteriously absent from the sequel announcement that Netflix released back in February (on Valentine's Day, to be exact). But, fear not. In a brand new video posted to Netflix's Instagram account, the Euphoria star officially confirmed his involvement in the sequel. And although the streaming platform previously confirmed that the actor would be back, it's still a relief to hear it directly from him.

"I'm returning as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth sequel," the actor said after several tweets flashed across the screen, all asking if Elordi would be returning for the second movie. Well, the answer is yes. And although we don't have a release date for the impending sequel quite yet, the behind-the-scenes video also revealed that the cast has wrapped filming, so we should be expecting a release date sometime... soon?

Even without an official release date, fans of the original flick — which was based on Beth Reekles's YA novel of the same name — are stoked to find out what's going to happen between Noah and Elle (and Elle's best friend Lee) now that Noah's in college. Will they make their relationship work long distance? Will new characters threaten to come between them? Will they ultimately have to break things off?

Clearly, the suspense about Noah and Elle's relationship has loomed over us like a dark cloud ever since the original sequel announcement, which featured Joey King and Joel Courtney, with absolutely no sign of Elordi anywhere. And after several months of trying to make sense of his absence, it seems we're not the only ones who are thrilled to get even more confirmation that he'll be back. "Noah Flynn. That's it. That's the comment," someone commented on Netflix's new clip. "My heart exploded with confetti," another fan added.

Check out the brand new behind-the-scenes clip above, and keep your eyes peeled for more news about The Kissing Booth 2.