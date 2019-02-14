Watch The Kissing Booth Stars Playfully Announce The Sequel To The Hit Movie

Netflix

The Kissing Booth is coming back for round two! A sequel to last May's beloved YA rom-com about love, friendship, and loyalty is officially in the works.

Much like their To All The Boys sequel announcement, Netflix enlisted the movie's stars Joey King and Joel Courtney for a video confirming the continuation of Elle and Lee's saga. In the video — which dropped on Valentine's Day — the duo's lifelong friendship is on full display as they playfully build another kissing booth. Check it out below.

King and Courtney will be back for the sequel, as will Jacob Elordi, who played Elle's love interest and Lee's cool older brother, Noah. Also returning is director Vince Marcello, who will be writing the screenplay along with Jay Arnold.

Marcello adapted the first movie from Beth Reekles's self-published novel of the same name. There is no published sequel, so at this point, we can only imagine how the story continues. Where we last left off, Elle and Lee were back to being best friends after Lee had accepted that Elle and Noah's feelings for each other weren't going to magically disappear. But time wasn't on the couple's side — they only had a few short weeks left together before Noah was off to college.

The Kissing Booth 2 is currently in production at Netflix.