Nasty Cherry Are The Might-Seduce-Your-Dad Types On 'Music With Your Dad'

Nasty Cherry, the hybrid U.S./U.K. quartet that debuted earlier this year with the effervescent "Win," have unveiled yet another song that offers a deeper look into its four members' mischievous minds. It's both infectious (thanks to cheeky lyrics) and cavernously deep (thanks to some bong-rattling bass). And it's called "Music For You Dad."

"We have the same taste in whiskey, but you don't even drink wine / He just bought me a Cadillac 'cause I already crashed nine," singer Gabby delivers to an unnamed person, though from the sound of things, it might be her new step-daughter. The refrain finds her in the garage, "making music with your dad," naturally, over a pulsating club-ready beat.

They helmed the late-night grooving track with cowriter Blu DeTiger "one night after wine and pasta," and they revealed on social media, and producer Justin Raisen, who's previously worked with Angel Olsen, Sky Ferreira, and on early releases by band's mentor, Charli XCX. "Music With Your Dad" would fit right in next to releases by the two latter artists.

"He just wants me, he just gets me," Gabby sings over support from Debby on drums, Georgia on bass, and Chloe on guitar. "We hope you love it and play it to your dad/daddy/zaddy/your lover's dad/your therapist," the band wrote on Instagram.

Listen to the track above and decide for yourselves whether it's a smasher or not. (My vote? Smasher.)