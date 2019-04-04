Charli XCX's New Faves Nasty Cherry Arrive With A Defiant, Punchy Video For 'Win'

YouTube/Warner

Earlier this year, Charli XCX helped unveil one of her newest pet projects: Nasty Cherry, a dynamic four-piece signed to her Vroom Vroom Recordings imprint. Their debut single, "Win," is a certifiable indie-pop banger, built around a delectably propulsive bass line and a snaky guitar tone straight out of Robert Smith's amplifier.

"Win" helped introduce the band, which includes Charli's drummer Deborah Knox-Hewson, guitarist Chloe Chaidez (also of the band Kitten), bassist Georgia Somary (who Stereogum points out worked as a set decorator on Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Avengers: Age of Ultron), and singer/model Gabbriette Bechtel. Now, "Win" has its own video, and if it wasn't clear before, the clip shows that this group is not to be fucked with.

The song revolves around a simple refrain ("I need to win"), so it makes sense that the video would overflow with instances in which they're the victors. They channel Joan Jett in leather jackets. They strike a pose in white uniforms. And finally, they unleash themselves in golden leotards, coated in glitter and ready to take on their next challengers. It's quite the arrival.

When the single dropped last month, Charli told The Fader the story of how Nasty Cherry came together. "I've always wanted to work with a girl band — but not in a pop group type of way — and I love collaborating with women, so I just started talking to some of my friends about it," she wrote. "I'd be like 'Have you ever thought of being in a band? I think you’d be good at it.' And then we just kept talking about it and it made more and more sense. All the girls (Gabbriette, Debbie, Georgia and Chloe) and I were feeling it. They got on and had interesting ideas and it just sort of happened. I feel like together they're extremely unique. They are funny and bold and have something interesting to say. It feels weird and special."

"Win" is currently the only Nasty Cherry song out there, but that's likely to change soon. In the meantime, you can stream the song — which Charli herself helped co-write — over and over again and watch the video — which Charli directed — above. And check out what else she had to say about the group in an IG post below.