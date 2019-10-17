People Think Noah Centineo With A Shaved Head Looks Like Toy Story's Sid

Getty Images

It looks like Noah Centineo has gone and done the unthinkable, at least in fans' eyes.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star just debuted a new hairstyle: a, uh, short buzz cut. It's definitely a Choice, as the actor looks almost nothing like himself, save for his magnetic grin.

"I'm right here," he captioned a quick snap that just went up on his Instagram Story, introducing fans to his new style. Clad in a navy T-shirt and holding a cup of coffee in the car, he looks like he's having a great time.

The new 'do made Centineo look even more unrecognizable in the second photo, which finds him without his trademark electric smile, staring into the camera for a close-up.

Fans aren't quite sure how to deal with this drastic change, and have since taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure. Perhaps one of the most brutally honest drags of them all (and there are a lot) was the idea that he now resembles Sid from Toy Story. We can...definitely see that.

As that final tweet points out, Centineo is the latest to join an increasing number of stars who have opted for the low-maintenance haircut, to surprisingly similar fan reactions: Tom Holland, Charlie Puth, and now Noah. It's unclear if the new look is for an upcoming role or anything of the sort, or if Centineo woke up one morning and decided he wanted a change. It's a lot like when Stranger Things star Joe Keery debuted a bowl cut and the internet lost its collective mind over the 'do. Hair definitely means a lot to people.

Either way, it's certainly a look that fans will need to take some time to get used to. Maybe if we see it with a different outfit or something?