Summer Walker Just Dropped Your New Feels-Inducing Fall Soundtrack

(Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Summer Walker's sophomore studio album Over It is out today (October 4). It follows her debut project, Last Day Of Summer, that dropped last year and broke her to the world. Her new album features a ton of artists like Jhené Aiko, Bryson Tiller, and of course Drake, to go along with its massive eighteen-song tracklist. Walker has given us more than enough material to bask in our feels during these cold months.

Over It, by name alone, sounds like the ultimate breakup album. Its tracklist largely reads like the singer is frustrated with a past situation and ready to mingle. There's "Drunk Dialing...LODT," "Off Of You," and the title track itself that seemingly confirms it. Other songs like "Stretch You Out," "Come Thru," and "Potential" seem like evidence of some flirtatious activity (and possibly more) on the horizon. In addition to Aiko, Tiller, and Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, 6LACK, and Usher all appear. That's a lot of vocalists and a lot of melodies.

Walker recently appeared with 21 Savage on Aiko's "Triggered (Freestyle) Remix" that dropped earlier this month. In February, Walker dropped the remix to "Girls Need Love" with Drake.

Stream Walker's new album Over It up above.