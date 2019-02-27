Drake Shares His 'Best Combination' (For Sex) On Summer Walker's 'Girls Need Love' Remix

Getty Images

Surprise! Drake's first new verse of 2019 is here.

On Wednesday (February 27), he hopped on a remix of Summer Walker's "Girls Need Love," a slow jam that finds the rising R&B singer venting about how women can never speak candidly about their needs for sex and affection. Drizzy seems to agree with her there, because his minute-long verse adds a male feminist take on the matter: "Shouldn't even have to justify ... guys get their way all the time," he croons over the smooth beat.

"You just need some, someone that's calm and patient," he continues, "Submission, domination / Arched back, deep stroke, white wine, weed smoke / That's my best combination / You just need some dick with no complications." Don't we all, Drizzy. Don't we all.

Walker's "Girls Need Love" was a breakout hit online after it appeared on her 2018 debut album — the original version boasts over 30 million views on YouTube. But with Drake now added to the mix, expect this track to get some new exposure and momentum. This one could very well be the "Boo'd Up" of 2019.