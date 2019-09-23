Meghan Trainor Covers The ‘Friends’ Theme Song For Its 25th Anniversary

(Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The first episode of the classic TV sitcom Friends aired on September 22, 1994. 25 years later and it's still a reigning cultural phenomenon that deserves all of the celebrations that it gets. For its 25th anniversary, Meghan Trainor has released a cover of the show's epic, unforgettable theme song, "I'll Be There For You," which captures the spirit of the original while also giving it an update. Trainor, a serious fan of the show, does the song, and the show, justice.

When the Rembrandts sang the song 25 years ago (the track was co-written by the band, songwriter Alee Willis, Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and Kauffman's husband Michael Skloff) , they couldn't have known how iconic and memorable the song would grow to be over the course of the show's ten seasons. Reviving the nostalgia and pushing it in a slightly faster new direction, Trainor stepped into the shoes that they left behind and brought her own distinct flavor. Her version is more delicate, while still reminding us of that epic opening centered around the water fountain. She revealed to Rolling Stone that the recording process was a group effort. "I actually cut the vocals in my backyard in my studio, with my little brother, my older brother, my husband, and my best friend," she said. This new version is the perfect way to celebrate the show's history and lays the groundwork for it to be around for at least another 25 years.

When the song was released on Sunday, the Empire State Building was lit up with red, blue, and yellow lights to pay homage to the iconic Friends logo. Another awesome 25th anniversary experience involved Google search results when the company created an interactive ad experience for the show's most diehard fans.

Watch Trainor's awesome cover of "I'll Be There For You" up above.