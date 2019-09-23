All The Dazzling Looks From The 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

The 2019 Emmy Awards are officially here, and as per usual, all of your favorite celebrities rolled up to the red (er, purple) carpet serving looks. Sure, tonight is technically about all of the best and brightest in television — including hits like This Is Us, Pose, and of course, Game of Thrones — but, let's be real: The Emmys also offer celebs an opportunity to get glam, and they certainly didn't disappoint.
This year, your favorite stars pulled out all the stops for their carpet looks. There was glitz, there was glamour, and yes, there was a ton of color-blocking. Pastel colors were also a popular choice, with everyone from Sophie Turner to RuPaul confidently rocking light shades. But don't take it from us! Scroll below to see some of the chicest moments from the 2019 Emmys. We promise, they're worth it.
Kit Harington(John Shearer/Getty Images)
As it turns out, Jon Snow does know something — like how to dress for the red carpet. Harington arrived looking dapper as ever in a classic black suit, which he jazzed up by unbuttoning the jacket and foregoing a tie altogether. And yes, we’re here for it.
Zendaya(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
With the success of Euphoria, we should’ve known Zendaya was going to cook up a show-stopping ensemble for this year’s Emmys. Still, we never could’ve anticipated this gorgeous, green satin moment. And that sheer bodice? Don’t get us started.
Sterling K. Brown(Steve Granitz/WireImage)
The This Is Us star decided on red for the big night, pairing his jacket with a matching satin bowtie. The actor accessorized with black patent leather shoes and a pair of shades, proving yet again that he's pretty much the coolest person ever.
Maisie Williams(John Shearer/Getty Images)
Williams may have chosen a black dress this evening, but no one can say she played it safe. The actress’s outfit had everything from sparkles to polka dots to pleats — and somehow, it’s not too much.
Mandy Moore(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
We love a colorful moment, and Mandy Moore did that. The This Is Us actress stepped onto the carpet in a romantic, off-the-shoulder pink and red number, and we’re living for those slouchy sleeves and delicate curls.
Milo Ventimiglia(Steve Granitz/WireImage)
The This Is Us star decided to leave his traditional tux at home this year. Instead, he opted for this amazing tan jacket, which is just as calm, cool, and collected as the actor himself.
Indya Moore(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
If you’re looking for a fashion risk-taker at this year’s Emmys, look no further than Pose’s Indya Moore. Moore arrived on the carpet in a white gown with a zippered corset top. Whether you’re a fan of this outfit or not, you have to admit that this bold look deserves some major style points.
Emilia Clarke(VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
Just in case you were starting to think otherwise, Clarke is still our Khaleesi. The Game of Thrones actress rolled up to this year’s carpet in a jaw-dropping navy gown, and between the plunging neckline and those chic pockets, we still can’t decide our favorite part.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
In addition to picking up a few Emmys for Fleabag, it’s apparent that Waller-Bridge was also looking to top several best-dressed lists. This cream-colored tulle gown certainly stood out, and we especially loved the sequins at her waistline.
Billy Porter(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
If you couldn’t tell from Indya Moore's iconic look, the Pose cast came to break necks at this year’s Emmys. Porter was only further proof, rocking a pinstriped, wide-leg pantsuit along with some eye-catching accessories. The most obvious, of course, is Porter’s asymmetrical hat — but the tie and platform heels really turned this look into a moment.
Halsey(VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
Halsey can pull off just about any look, and at the Emmys, she truly embodied old Hollywood glamour. The “Graveyard” singer arrived at the awards show in a strapless pink-to-purple ombré ball gown.
Mahershala Ali(Steve Granitz/WireImage)
The True Detectives actor looked sharped on this year’s carpet. While we’re obsessed with the texture of his suit, we have to admit that it’s the accessories drawing us to this look. Not only are the patent leather-accented shoes to die for, but those glasses were just… perfection.
Brittany Snow(Steve Granitz/WireImage)
The second Snow stepped foot on the carpet, she was serving us major Frozen vibes. The actress looked like a total ice princess in this baby blue ball gown, and her red hair and bold lip really made this look pop.
Sophie Turner(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Pastels really had a moment this year. It seems that Turner also got the memo, showing up to the Emmys in this beautiful, pink satin number. And let’s not forget that enormous diamond necklace because, well, it’s incredible.
Dyllón Burnside(VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
It’s safe to say that Burnside’s look wasn’t quite as colorful and sparkly as some of his Pose co-stars, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t top notch. We love an all-black moment, and this classic suit, which fits the actor like a glove, is as close to perfection as one can get.
Jameela Jamil(Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Jamil is bold in everything she does, and her Emmys look is no different. She, too, opted for pastels this year, and this light blue gown was the perfect choice for a star-studded event such as this. Plus, we love that her clutch matches perfectly. It’s all in the details, after all.
Joey King(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
After binge-watching The Act on Hulu, we were all dying to see what look King would pull out for this event. Fortunately, she did not disappoint with this deep red ball gown. Our favorite part? The giant bow on the back.
Laverne Cox(Steve Granitz/WireImage)
The Orange Is the New Black star showed up and showed out in this incredible ball gown, complete with feathers, ruffles, and just about anything else you could want on a red carpet. We don’t know how she’ll top this look, but we do know that she’ll try.
Chrissy Metz(John Shearer/Getty Images)
Like several of her This Is Us co-stars, Metz arrived to the Emmys looking as glamorous as ever. This metallic, off-the-shoulder gown is the perfect awards show attire, and that smoky eye really pulls the whole look together.
Lilly Singh(Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Singh has been very busy lately — especially since the start of her late-night talk show, A Little Late With Lilly Singh. Fortunately, the YouTuber made room in her schedule to attend the Emmys, and as a result, we’ve been blessed with this incredible green satin number. We’re here for the single-sleeve detail.
Lena HeadeyJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
After seeing a lack of floral on the carpet, Headey’s outfit was a pleasant surprise. Not only is this color incredible, but the entire look is a wonderful contrast from her Game of Thrones character, who spent much of her time plotting against, well, everyone.
Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Williams and Philipps arrived arm-in-arm on the carpet, sending the message that tonight, they were a package deal. Their dresses were starkly different — Williams's a fitted floral and Philipps's a flowing yellow tulle — but just like the women who wore them, they highlighted the best in each other.
Alfie Allen(VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
We never got to see Theon Greyjoy rock a tux, but Allen cleans up well! The Game of Thrones actor wore a classic tuxedo to the awards show, complete with a black bowtie.
Hannah Ziele(VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
Metz wasn’t the only version of her This Is Us character to slay the carpet this year. Ziele, who plays teenaged Kate, arrived at the Emmys in this elegant black gown, adorned with sequins at the top. But our favorite part of this look has to be the sheer train in the back because, well, we live for drama.
Bill Hader(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Hader is another actor who decided to stick with a classic tux this evening. The Barry actor accessorized with patent leather shoes, which always help to tie an awards show look together.
Jharrel Jerome(Presley Ann/WireImage)
When They See Us’s Jerome strayed from the standard black tux and decided on a gray suit instead. He dressed it down by skipping the tie and pairing the look with sneakers.
RuPaul(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
RuPaul rolled up to the Emmys wearing one of the most memorable suits of the night. The floral, pastel pink look is just what you’d expect from the reality TV host. After this, the suit should go straight to a museum because it’s that iconic.
Mj Rodriguez(VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
Every outfit is made better when it's paired with confidence, and that was exactly the case with Pose star Rodriguez. Rodriguez stunned in a magenta gown, and clearly, she couldn’t get enough of how flowy it was.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
The Game of Thrones actor kept things interesting by wearing a gold patterned jacket to the ceremony — and his pointed patent leather shoes are definitely a nice touch.
Taraji P. Henson(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
We know what you’re thinking: Henson and Mandy Moore were totally twinning tonight. And while that’s certainly true in terms of the pink and red color-blocking, their looks were actually quite different. Unlike Moore’s gown, Henson’s was made of a light, silky chiffon. Plus, the Empire star had a cape.
Rachel Brosnahan(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fans were absolutely stunned when the show’s star, Rachel Brosnahan, hit the carpet in this shiny navy number. The dress really says it all, so she paired it with minimal accessories and a simple sandal.
Kristen Bell(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
What’s better than a pastel-colored dress? A dress with many pastels, of course. Bell pulled through with a gorgeous black gown with multi-colored pastel details. Plus, the cutouts are absolutely beautiful. This is one Emmys look that won’t soon be forgotten.
Justin Hartley(Steve Granitz/WireImage)
While there were some interesting suits on the carpet tonight, none were quite as bold as that of This Is Us star Hartley. The actor arrived on the carpet in a flawlessly tailored royal blue tux.