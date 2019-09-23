All The Dazzling Looks From The 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

Getty Images

The 2019 Emmy Awards are officially here, and as per usual, all of your favorite celebrities rolled up to the red (er, purple) carpet serving looks. Sure, tonight is technically about all of the best and brightest in television — including hits like This Is Us, Pose, and of course, Game of Thrones — but, let's be real: The Emmys also offer celebs an opportunity to get glam, and they certainly didn't disappoint.

This year, your favorite stars pulled out all the stops for their carpet looks. There was glitz, there was glamour, and yes, there was a ton of color-blocking. Pastel colors were also a popular choice, with everyone from Sophie Turner to RuPaul confidently rocking light shades. But don't take it from us! Scroll below to see some of the chicest moments from the 2019 Emmys. We promise, they're worth it.