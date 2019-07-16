Getty Images

Spoiler alert: Game of Thrones made history with a staggering 32 nominations

The 2019 Emmy Nominations Are Here: See The List

Game of Thrones may be over, but the HBO series is still making history. The nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards were announced today (July 16), and the ratings juggernaut scored a whopping 32 noms for its divisive final season — and according to the Television Academy, that's the most nominations for a program in a single season ever. Drogon, get your suit and tie ready.

The Good Place star D'Arcy Carden and Crazy Rich Asians' Ken Jeong announced the nominations for the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards this morning during a live telecast — and, as per usual, there were some snubs (justice for the women of Pose) and delightful surprises (Fleabag! Schitt's Creek!).

With reigning drama series Game of Thrones finally back into play — and given its history-making number of nominations — it appears as though the epic will be the one to beat at this year's ceremony. Though, given the show's controversial final season, an acclaimed underdog like FX's Pose could appeal to voters looking to celebrate something more heartwarming. Either way, the category is... drama.

See the list of nominees below:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Cicley Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dryfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Outstanding Television Movie

Bandersnatch: Black Mirror

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Cordon

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 22 on Fox.