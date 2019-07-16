The 2019 Emmy Nominations Are Here: See The List

Game of Thrones may be over, but the HBO series is still making history. The nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards were announced today (July 16), and the ratings juggernaut scored a whopping 32 noms for its divisive final season — and according to the Television Academy, that's the most nominations for a program in a single season ever. Drogon, get your suit and tie ready.
The Good Place star D'Arcy Carden and Crazy Rich Asians' Ken Jeong announced the nominations for the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards this morning during a live telecast — and, as per usual, there were some snubs (justice for the women of Pose) and delightful surprises (Fleabag! Schitt's Creek!).
With reigning drama series Game of Thrones finally back into play — and given its history-making number of nominations — it appears as though the epic will be the one to beat at this year's ceremony. Though, given the show's controversial final season, an acclaimed underdog like FX's Pose could appeal to voters looking to celebrate something more heartwarming. Either way, the category is... drama.
See the list of nominees below:
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
Cicley Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
Veep
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dryfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Outstanding Television Movie
Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Cordon
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 22 on Fox.