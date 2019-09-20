Bebe Rexha Roars About The Power Of Resilience In 'You Can't Stop The Girl'

(Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Bebe Rexha has just provided the anthem for power and resilience this winter with "You Can't Stop The Girl." The new song, on which she is also credited as a co-writer, is set to appear in the forthcoming movie Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. Being that it's attached to something so massive, it makes sense that it is so wide-eyed and vivid, ready to rear into roaring view. Inevitability has never sounded so strong.

"You Can't Stop The Girl" is quieter than the blaring pop that Rexha is known for. Instead, it's an intimate retreat with just a few instruments, one being a piano that cuts through the entire spectacle. Rexha's voice is a siren here, bringing a harshness to the sweet, candy-like surface, singing about someone being unable to stop what's going to happen. "You can't stop the girl from going / You can't stop the world from knowing," she sings fiercely. It's like facing a wind that's blowing you towards the opposite direction. It's powerful, but you just can't turn away.

Rexha released "Last Hurrah" earlier this year with a wild video following an epic night of sinful proportions. She also collaborated with The Chainsmokers on "Call You Mine."

