How Lizzo's Using Her Versatility And Hustle To Secure Future Success

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

To say that Lizzo and her overarching message of self-love have been well-received is an understatement. Her song "Truth Hurts" topped the charts in September, and you don't have to look far to see her lyrics being used as Instagram captions. Thanks to Lizzo, everyone's "100% that bitch," and no one will "ever, ever, ever, ever" be anyone's side chick. And while the conversation about Lizzo and self-love will continue to be an important one, her new Billboard cover story delves deeper: the longevity of her career and how she's already making moves to secure future success.

For those who hopped onboard the Lizzo train after hearing "Truth Hurts" in Netflix's Something Great, you're certainly not alone. But actually, the singer's been offered "dozens" of other synch deals. Her music has been featured in Barbershop: The Next Cut, Girls Trip, and A Bad Moms Christmas, among others. And yes, it's been played in those Cape Line and Absolut ads, too. According to her, there's no shortage of such offers. "I get so many emails every single day about synch requests," she told Billboard. "I look through it, make sure it's not problematic, and I say, 'Approved.'"

Securing those deals, of course, is a way for Lizzo to ensure financial stability long into the future. But having her songs featured in TV shows and movies isn't the only way she's setting herself up for years of success. The "Juice" singer, it seems, hardly ever turns down an opportunity to showcase her talent, whether it's rolling up to Today in a convertible or dancing in front of an inflatable ass at the MTV Video Music Awards. "I've always had to turn haters into congratulators," she said. "That's the thing with my songs and my live shows: I've never lost that mentality of 'I have to win you over,' and I’m never going to."

Winning people over is one thing, but keeping them invested is an entirely different beast. Fortunately, Lizzo's hustle and versatility are so much of her appeal. And where other artists might stick to what they know, Lizzo's not afraid to take risks. "I can do anything, you know?" she said. "You want a polished, choreographed performance? I can give you that. You want a wild rock [and] roll show? I can give you that. You want to feel like you're in church? I can give you that." This exact confidence, after all, is what she's known for.

Between the constant deals she's being offered and her efforts to be, well, everywhere her supporters are, it's not hard to see that Lizzo has a goal. Ultimately, she wants to know that what she's offering fans can't be found or replicated anywhere else. "There's that pop moment, when people can't really replace you. They're like, 'What is this? I can only get this here,'" she said. "That's that good shit. That's that pure shit."

Read the entire new Billboard cover, which she splits with Lil Nas X, right here.