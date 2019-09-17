Change Of Address: Will Moving Ease Chelsea's Anxieties On Teen Mom 2?

The mom of three is still reeling from last season's break-in

Chelsea admitted to her dad Randy she’s “not good” when it comes to her anxiety. Some context: The mom of three suffered a major panic attack after a stranger broke into the DeBoers' new home last season Teen Mom 2. So could a potential move out of said residence ease her anxieties?

Tonight's installment found Chelsea (and later, Cole) scoping out a piece of land -- 15 acres of it! -- in Vermillion, about 45 minutes away from their house in Sioux Falls. Chelsea told her dad the plan was always to buy land and build a house on top of it, and she wouldn’t want to pass up a great piece of property even if the timing wasn’t exactly right.

“Vermillion is a nice place to raise a family -- it’s small but not too small,” she told her hubby on the way to the spot.

Much to Chelsea’s surprise, Cole was on board with potentially owning some “hunting land” and excited once he saw the area.

“It’s freaking cool and secluded -- that’s what I like,” he told his wife while they scoped it out. Later, he admitted, “My vibe is that was the perfect spot for a house.”

By episode’s end, the couple had made an offer on the property with the intention that they would have it at the ready when they wanted to build their dream home in the future.

However, if the offer is accepted, will Chelsea and Cole relocate there sooner rather than later? Could this family decision be the first step in making Chelsea feel more comfortable and relaxed? Share your thoughts, tune into Teen Mom 2 on its new night, Tuesdays at 8/7c, and subscribe to MTV's Teen Mom YouTube channel for more updates.