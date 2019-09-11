Jughead Goes Missing, Betty Gets Knocked Out In Frightening Riverdale Season 4 Trailer

The CW

Riverdale is back, you guys — or it will be soon, anyway. The series continues on October 9, and to get fans excited for what's to come, The CW just released the trailer for Season 4. And yes, it's just as dramatic and goosebump-inducing as you'd imagine.

The minute-long trailer begins with a desperate search for Jughead. Where is he and what exactly happened that caused him to go missing? Well, that's anyone's guess. And while Jughead's mysterious disappearance seems to be the main theme of the trailer, don't let it distract you from the other tiny, yet jaw-dropping details that the network slipped into the short preview.

Let's start with some good news, shall we? From the looks of it, it appears that the main couples from the series are still together, including Veronica and Archie, Betty and Jughead, and Cheryl and Veronica. And while it's unclear whether all the couples will remain together throughout the season, past seasons show that we should expect some relationship hiccups along the way.

Now, for the alarming stuff. Apart from Jughead being MIA (and yes, buried alive), the trailer also shows Betty getting hit over the head with a gun in a dark parking lot while Veronica gets herself involved in yet another scandal. At this point, it's still too soon to guess who Betty's attacker is and what kind of situation Veronica's gotten herself into this time. But when it comes to Jughead, we can't help but wonder if his friends had something to do with his disappearance.

As all diehard Riverdale fans know, the Season 3 finale briefly flashed forward to spring break of senior year, when Archie, Betty, and Veronica were standing over a fire in their underwear. It was then that Betty told them to burn their clothes, including Jughead's beanie. Could this have occurred immediately after Jughead's disappearance? Was burning his beanie a concerted effort to cover their tracks? Like you, we're dying for answers. But alas, we'll have to wait until October (at least!) to get some of our biggest questions answered.