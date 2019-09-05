Riverdale's Luke Perry Tribute First Look Will Make You Extremely Emotional

The CW

The Riverdale cast is putting everything they have into the series' upcoming tribute to Luke Perry.

Perry passed away at just 52 after suffering a stroke earlier this year, and the Riverdale crew has been absolutely devastated by the loss ever since. He portrayed Archie's (KJ Apa) father Fred Andrews, a constant source of inspiration for the character. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously announced that the show would be honoring Perry with an episode dedicated to him called "In Memoriam." The episode will act as the show's season four premiere, and is set to air this October.

"In Memoriam" will double as a tribute to Perry as well as shed some light on how the series will deal with Fred Andrews' absence going forward, as no one has divulged just yet how the cast will be carrying on without him. Now, new photos of the tribute episode have surfaced, revealing what appear to be some emotional scenes that will have you reaching for tissues again.

Archie holding his apparently grieving mother is an image that will stick with you long after the premiere has aired.

But it looks as though the episode may have its bright spots as well, judging by this particular shot. A little light in the darkness is definitely going to be good for those still missing their fallen friend.

Previously, Aguirre-Sacasa called the upcoming "In Memoriam" tribute "the most important episode" of Riverdale the cast will create this year, "if not ever."

"Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred. ❤️🏆💎👨🏻‍💻," he tweeted. It's not clear just yet how the cast plans to explain Fred Andrews' exit nor how they'll honor Luke himself, but we can't wait to see the tender moments unfold.

Make sure to clear your calendar for the debut of the fourth season opener when it hits The CW on October 9 at 8 PM ET. This is one Riverdale event you won't want to miss.