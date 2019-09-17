Skrillex, Vince Staples, Kyle, And More Will Heat Up SnowGlobe 2019

Getty Images

Get your ski boots and parka ready: The 2019 SnowGlobe Music Festival is coming up fast. The annual event — which touches down this year in South Lake Tahoe, California, and runs December 29-31 — is always a proper carnival of colors, sounds, and rhythms. But this year's experience just got a lot more exciting.

The one and only Skrillex is this year's New Year's Eve headliner, and he's joined by an all-star lineup of other acts who will hit the stage during the fest's three days. Among them: Vince Staples, Kyle, E-40, Dominic Fike, Doja Cat, Louis the Child, SG Lewis, and Whethan. Check out the full roster of performers below.

And it's not just a celebration of music. SnowGlobe also features a mix of new art fixtures, as well as the Big Air installation, a joint venture of skiing and snowboarding alongside live music.

Last year's winter getaway saw G-Eazy, Rae Sremmurd, Tyga, Diplo, and an onslaught of other electronic, pop, and hip-hop acts, who stormed the stages across the fest's three days. MTV News was there on the ground talking to Sofi Tukker, Duckwrth, Leven Kali, and more.

Judging by today's announcement, 2019 will be yet another epic year. See all the ticket info for this year's fest right here.