G-Eazy, Rae Sremmurd, Tyga, Goldlink, And More Will Perform At 2018 SnowGlobe Music Festival

Getty Images

Every year when fans file into SnowGlobe Music Festival's winter wonderland in California, the EDM-centric bash becomes a big jamboree of pulsating rhythms and dazzling lights. This year, though, six new heavyweights have been added to the mix, giving fest goers a whole new set of music to lose themselves in.

G-Eazy, Goldlink, Kaskade, Rae Sremmurd, Tyga, and Ashe will all perform at the fest, in addition to previously announced headliners Diplo, Eric Prydz, Above & Beyond, Rezz, and RL Grime.

The outdoor festival runs December 29 through New Year's Eve in South Lake Tahoe, California, bringing colorful year-end fun to more than 20,000 fans. SnowGlobe also boasts its "Big Air" live-action winter sports showcase and interactive art exhibitions to help close out 2018 with a bang.

In addition to all the above artists, 40 more will perform over three stages across the festival's three days. See the full lineup right here.

The 2018 SnowGlobe Music Festival kicks off December 29 and rolls through the weekend, wrapping up on December 31. Grab tickets here.