(Paras Griffin/Getty Images)/(Katja Ogrin/Redferns)/(Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Rae Sremmurd, Doja Cat, Jaden, and more are all slated to perform on November 2

Post Malone Is Bringing Pharrell, Meek Mill, And More To The Second Annual Posty Fest

While Post Malone is busy bandaging a bleeding Hollywood, he's preparing for his second annual festival, Posty Fest, that's set to kick off on November 2 in Arlington, Texas. Ahead of its takeoff, he's revealed a star-studded lineup that includes Pharrell, Meek Mill, and more. There's also a wild array of activities set to take place such as jousting. There's truly nothing like Posty Fest.

Pharrell and Meek Mill are just two of Posty Fest's magnificent lineup members. Additionally, you'll see Rae Sremmurd, Jaden Smith, Doja Cat, Dominic Fike, Yella Beezy, and more. Influencer Kerwin Frost, who recently interviews SZA, has a DJ set. There's also a "guests" slot, so there's no telling who else will pop up.

In addition to artists, the activities going on sound spectacular. At what other festivals can you smash guitars and joust? What about get free stuff and "not free stuff?" It just keeps sounding bigger and better. There's also "exclusive collabs" and "so much more" in store.

Check out Posty's lineup announcement up above.