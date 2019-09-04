Post Malone's Intriguing New Tracklist Features Halsey, Travis Scott, And... Ozzy Osbourne

(Robert Kamau/GC Images)/(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)/Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)/(Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Post Malone has revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming album Hollywood's Bleeding that comes out on September 6. It features some of pop and hip-hop's hottest artists out as well as a legend, along with some interesting combinations that are sure to make Posty's third studio album an intriguing listen when it hits streaming services and store shelves.

The 17-track album features 10 different artists. DaBaby, Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, SZA, Swae Lee, and Young Thug hold it down as some of the biggest musicians of today, with Ozzy Osbourne's surprise appearance being a mythical one of epic proportions. The combinations of artists featured are also interesting. Serial Auto-Tune heartbreaker Future and experimental pop singer Halsey appear together on "Die For Me" and the team-up of Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne is seemingly out of left field. We're eager to hear what these combos come up with.

Hollywood's Bleeding will feature Posty's previously released singles, "Wow," "Goodbyes" with Young Thug, and "Circles." Later this month, Posty is heading out on tour with Swae Lee.